Seldon Capital LP Has $6.94 Million Position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Seldon Capital LP increased its position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) by 98.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 90,727 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 44,943 shares during the period. Advanced Micro Devices comprises about 4.0% of Seldon Capital LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Seldon Capital LP’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $6,938,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Sycomore Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the first quarter worth about $32,000. JNBA Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 36.6% during the second quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 429 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Sierra Capital LLC raised its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 279.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 444 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the period. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC lifted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 112.5% in the 1st quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 340 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on AMD. HSBC began coverage on Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Monday, October 24th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $86.00 to $77.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $91.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Monday. Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $130.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $70.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.88.

In related news, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 10,425 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.45, for a total transaction of $598,916.25. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 130,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,470,108.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In related news, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 10,425 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.45, for a total transaction of $598,916.25. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 130,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,470,108.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Rick Bergman sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.39, for a total value of $277,170.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 161,232 shares in the company, valued at $14,896,224.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices stock traded down $1.29 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $72.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 744,526 shares, compared to its average volume of 88,882,376. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $66.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $81.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 1.65. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 52-week low of $54.57 and a 52-week high of $164.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $117.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.25, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.95.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by ($0.02). Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 9.96% and a return on equity of 11.17%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.66 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.97 EPS for the current year.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

