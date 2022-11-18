Seldon Capital LP Takes Position in Chindata Group Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:CD)

Seldon Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Chindata Group Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:CD – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 530,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,120,000. Chindata Group accounts for about 2.4% of Seldon Capital LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Seldon Capital LP owned approximately 0.14% of Chindata Group as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in shares of Chindata Group by 27.4% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 11,058,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,892,000 after buying an additional 2,375,484 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Chindata Group by 5.5% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,382,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,015,000 after buying an additional 278,887 shares in the last quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Chindata Group by 21.7% during the first quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 5,080,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,109,000 after buying an additional 904,914 shares in the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board boosted its holdings in Chindata Group by 28.1% in the first quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 4,200,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,544,000 after purchasing an additional 920,555 shares during the period. Finally, Ward Ferry Management BVI Ltd acquired a new position in Chindata Group in the second quarter worth $31,910,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.71% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Chindata Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th.

Chindata Group Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CD traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $6.46. 26,553 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,653,991. Chindata Group Holdings Limited has a 52 week low of $3.75 and a 52 week high of $10.23. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $7.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 2.50. The company has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.37 and a beta of 0.38.

Chindata Group (NASDAQ:CD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 25th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.02. Chindata Group had a net margin of 13.92% and a return on equity of 4.84%. The business had revenue of $154.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $151.90 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Chindata Group Holdings Limited will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chindata Group Profile

Chindata Group Holdings Limited provides carrier-neutral hyper scale data center solutions in China, India, Malaysia, and Southeast Asia. It offers artificial intelligence, cloud computing, smart cities and homes, online entertainment, and other on-demand services. The company also provides internet data center colocation and rental services; and technical and consulting services.

