Sema4 (NASDAQ:SMFR) Price Target Cut to $3.00 by Analysts at Cowen

Sema4 (NASDAQ:SMFR – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Cowen from $5.00 to $3.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on SMFR. Cowen cut their price target on Sema4 from $5.00 to $3.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Sema4 from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their target price for the company from $4.00 to $2.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, BTIG Research decreased their price target on shares of Sema4 from $5.00 to $3.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $3.08.

Shares of NASDAQ SMFR opened at $0.69 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.76. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.42. Sema4 has a 52-week low of $0.65 and a 52-week high of $7.57.

Sema4 ( NASDAQ:SMFR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $36.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.90 million. Sema4 had a negative net margin of 121.31% and a negative return on equity of 53.31%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Sema4 will post -0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Sema4 by 92.4% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 21,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 10,383 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC increased its stake in shares of Sema4 by 80.0% during the first quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 22,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in Sema4 during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Tuttle Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sema4 in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in Sema4 in the second quarter valued at about $32,000.

Sema4 Holdings Corp., doing business as Sema4, operates as a health information company that enhances diagnosis, treatment, and prevention of disease through data. The company provides Centrellis, an AI-driven health intelligence platform that delivers comprehensive insights to biopharma to accelerate the drug discovery, development, and commercialization life-cycle, as well as analytics for actionable insights, pre-clinical and clinical trial support, and advanced sequencing services.

