Senseonics (NYSEAMERICAN:SENS) Shares Gap Up to $1.20

Senseonics Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SENS – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $1.20, but opened at $1.25. Senseonics shares last traded at $1.24, with a volume of 7,873 shares.

Several research firms recently weighed in on SENS. TheStreet upgraded shares of Senseonics from a “d-” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, August 26th. HC Wainwright cut their price target on shares of Senseonics from $6.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 25th.

Senseonics Trading Down 2.4 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.59. The firm has a market cap of $578.69 million, a P/E ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 4.80, a current ratio of 5.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.18.

Senseonics ( NYSEAMERICAN:SENS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $4.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.06 million. Senseonics had a negative return on equity of 132.13% and a net margin of 2,317.41%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Senseonics Holdings, Inc. will post 0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Algert Global LLC bought a new position in shares of Senseonics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Senseonics by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 337,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $446,000 after purchasing an additional 28,045 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Senseonics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $396,000. Financial Advocates Investment Management purchased a new position in Senseonics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Senseonics by 17.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,542,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,037,000 after purchasing an additional 230,162 shares in the last quarter. 24.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Senseonics Holdings, Inc, a medical technology company, develops and commercializes continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems for people with diabetes in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company's products include Eversense and Eversense XL, which are implantable CGM systems to measure glucose levels in people with diabetes through an under-the-skin sensor, a removable and rechargeable smart transmitter, and a convenient app for real-time diabetes monitoring and management for a period of up to six months.

