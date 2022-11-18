SentinelOne (NYSE:S) Shares Gap Up to $16.91

SentinelOne, Inc. (NYSE:S – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $16.91, but opened at $17.67. SentinelOne shares last traded at $17.23, with a volume of 3,637 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

S has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays raised their price target on SentinelOne from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group began coverage on SentinelOne in a report on Friday, October 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. DA Davidson raised their target price on SentinelOne from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 1st. StockNews.com upgraded SentinelOne to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 2nd. Finally, William Blair began coverage on SentinelOne in a report on Thursday, November 10th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.11.

SentinelOne Stock Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $23.30 and a 200-day moving average of $24.59. The firm has a market cap of $4.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.98 and a beta of 0.95.

Insiders Place Their Bets

SentinelOne ( NYSE:S Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 31st. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $102.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $95.66 million. SentinelOne had a negative return on equity of 18.98% and a negative net margin of 107.95%. SentinelOne’s revenue for the quarter was up 124.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.56) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that SentinelOne, Inc. will post -1.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other SentinelOne news, CFO David J. Bernhardt sold 3,249 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.91, for a total transaction of $58,189.59. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 97,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,745,920.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other SentinelOne news, CFO David J. Bernhardt sold 3,249 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.91, for a total transaction of $58,189.59. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 97,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,745,920.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO David J. Bernhardt sold 1,538 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.97, for a total value of $32,251.86. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 100,732 shares in the company, valued at $2,112,350.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 27,666 shares of company stock valued at $513,457 in the last 90 days. 7.48% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in S. Liberty One Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in SentinelOne in the 3rd quarter valued at $156,000. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in SentinelOne in the 3rd quarter valued at $10,275,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC bought a new stake in SentinelOne in the 3rd quarter valued at $473,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in SentinelOne by 30.2% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 541,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,831,000 after purchasing an additional 125,495 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in SentinelOne by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,597,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,398,000 after purchasing an additional 175,234 shares during the period. 67.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SentinelOne Company Profile

SentinelOne, Inc operates as a cybersecurity provider in the United States and internationally. The company's Extended Detection and Response (XDR) data stack that fuses together the data, access, control, and integration planes of endpoint protection platform, endpoint detection and response, cloud workload protection platform, and IoT security into a centralized platform.

