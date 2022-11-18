Serum Price Down 30.3% Over Last Week (SRM)

Serum (SRM) traded 9.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on November 18th. One Serum coin can currently be purchased for $0.24 or 0.00001429 BTC on major exchanges. Serum has a total market cap of $29.73 million and $31.40 million worth of Serum was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Serum has traded down 30.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Serum Coin Profile

Serum was first traded on July 23rd, 2020. Serum’s total supply is 1,092,844,982 coins and its circulating supply is 125,000,000 coins. Serum’s official website is projectserum.com. Serum’s official Twitter account is @projectserum and its Facebook page is accessible here. Serum’s official message board is projectserum.medium.com.

Buying and Selling Serum

According to CryptoCompare, “Serum is a completely decentralized derivatives exchange with trustless cross-chain trading brought to you by Project Serum, in collaboration with a consortium of crypto trading and DeFi experts. While it built the Serum protocol, it is permissionless – it does not hold special power anymore. It is up to the users, the crypto community, to use it as they will.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Serum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Serum should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Serum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

