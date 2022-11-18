Shiba Inu (SHIB) Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $98.56 Million

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 0.2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on November 18th. Shiba Inu has a market capitalization of $4.97 billion and $98.56 million worth of Shiba Inu was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Shiba Inu has traded 7.9% lower against the US dollar. One Shiba Inu token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00002654 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0458 or 0.00000275 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0569 or 0.00000342 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $94.86 or 0.00569957 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0388 or 0.00000233 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,941.06 or 0.29688125 BTC.

Zombie Inu (ZINU) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0127 or 0.00000076 BTC.

Shiba Inu Token Profile

Shiba Inu’s launch date was August 2nd, 2020. Shiba Inu’s total supply is 589,735,030,408,323 tokens and its circulating supply is 549,063,278,876,302 tokens. The Reddit community for Shiba Inu is https://reddit.com/r/shibarmy. The official message board for Shiba Inu is medium.com/@allhailtheshiba/all-hail-the-shiba-an-experiment-in-decentralization-87e3792e92f2. Shiba Inu’s official Twitter account is @shibtoken and its Facebook page is accessible here. Shiba Inu’s official website is shibatoken.com.

Buying and Selling Shiba Inu

According to CryptoCompare, “SHIB is an experiment in decentralized spontaneous community building. SHIB token is the project first token and allows users to hold Billions or even Trillions of them. SHIBA INU is a 100% decentralized community experiment that claims that 1/2 the tokens have been sent to Vitalik Buterin and the other half were locked to a Uniswap pool and the keys burned.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Shiba Inu directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Shiba Inu should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Shiba Inu using one of the exchanges listed above.

