Shift Technologies (NASDAQ:SFT) PT Lowered to $1.50 at DA Davidson

Shift Technologies (NASDAQ:SFT – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by DA Davidson to $1.50 in a research note released on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports.
SFT has been the subject of several other reports. William Blair cut shares of Shift Technologies from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered shares of Shift Technologies from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $2.50 to $0.90 in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Oppenheimer lowered shares of Shift Technologies from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Truist Financial lowered shares of Shift Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Shift Technologies from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Shift Technologies currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $4.77.
Shift Technologies Stock Up 3.6 %
Shares of Shift Technologies stock opened at $0.36 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.01. Shift Technologies has a 52-week low of $0.33 and a 52-week high of $5.75. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.85.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Shift Technologies
Shift Technologies Company Profile
Shift Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an ecommerce platform for buying and selling used cars. The company operates in two segments, Retail and Wholesale. It engages in the retail sale of used vehicles through its platform that enables mobile digital transaction, such as at-home car searching, scheduling an on-demand test drive, and purchasing at home or at the preferred site of a test drive, as well as provides financing and services.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Shift Technologies (SFT)
- Does ASML’s November Rally Have Staying Power?
- Verra Mobility Stock Has Returned Back to the Station
- Is Advance Auto Parts a Buy After its Earnings Crash?
- BJ’s Wholesale Club: Beware The Sell-Side
- The Next Catalyst For Mullen Automotive Stock Is December 23rd
Receive News & Ratings for Shift Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shift Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.