Shift Technologies (NASDAQ:SFT) PT Lowered to $1.50 at DA Davidson

Shift Technologies (NASDAQ:SFT – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by DA Davidson to $1.50 in a research note released on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

SFT has been the subject of several other reports. William Blair cut shares of Shift Technologies from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered shares of Shift Technologies from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $2.50 to $0.90 in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Oppenheimer lowered shares of Shift Technologies from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Truist Financial lowered shares of Shift Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Shift Technologies from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Shift Technologies currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $4.77.

Shares of Shift Technologies stock opened at $0.36 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.01. Shift Technologies has a 52-week low of $0.33 and a 52-week high of $5.75. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.85.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Shift Technologies by 537.9% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 12,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 10,591 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in Shift Technologies by 93.2% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 41,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Brave Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Shift Technologies by 57.7% during the second quarter. Brave Asset Management Inc. now owns 41,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Shift Technologies during the first quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Shift Technologies by 82.5% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 77,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 34,934 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.24% of the company’s stock.

Shift Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an ecommerce platform for buying and selling used cars. The company operates in two segments, Retail and Wholesale. It engages in the retail sale of used vehicles through its platform that enables mobile digital transaction, such as at-home car searching, scheduling an on-demand test drive, and purchasing at home or at the preferred site of a test drive, as well as provides financing and services.

