Shore Capital Reaffirms “House Stock” Rating for Jacobs Engineering Group (LON:J)

Shore Capital reaffirmed their house stock rating on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group (LON:J – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Monday, LSE.Co.UK reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on J. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from GBX 155 ($1.82) to GBX 161 ($1.89) and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 180 ($2.12) target price on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group in a research report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Jacobs Engineering Group to a hold rating and cut their price objective for the company from GBX 300 ($3.53) to GBX 210 ($2.47) in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, Barclays reissued an overweight rating and set a GBX 280 ($3.29) price objective on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group in a research report on Friday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 228.50 ($2.69).

Get Jacobs Engineering Group alerts:

Jacobs Engineering Group Price Performance

Jacobs Engineering Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Featured Stories

Jacobs Engineering Group Inc is challenging today to reinvent tomorrow by solving the world’s most critical problems for thriving cities, resilient environments, mission-critical outcomes, operational advancement, scientific discovery and cutting-edge manufacturing, turning abstract ideas into realities that transform the world for good.

Receive News & Ratings for Jacobs Engineering Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jacobs Engineering Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.