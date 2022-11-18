Short Interest in Biomea Fusion, Inc. (NASDAQ:BMEA) Drops By 8.8%

Biomea Fusion, Inc. (NASDAQ:BMEA – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 606,900 shares, a drop of 8.8% from the October 15th total of 665,500 shares. Approximately 2.6% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 112,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.4 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on BMEA shares. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reduced their price target on Biomea Fusion from $27.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on Biomea Fusion from $16.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st.

Biomea Fusion Price Performance

Biomea Fusion stock opened at $7.27 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $213.71 million, a PE ratio of -3.11 and a beta of -1.54. The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.19 and its 200 day moving average is $9.59. Biomea Fusion has a one year low of $2.84 and a one year high of $14.20.

Insider Activity

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, Director Michael J.M. Hitchcock purchased 5,000 shares of Biomea Fusion stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.93 per share, for a total transaction of $39,650.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,650. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Corporate insiders own 45.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BMEA. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Biomea Fusion during the 1st quarter valued at about $152,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Biomea Fusion by 19.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 2,775 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Biomea Fusion by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 50,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after buying an additional 5,648 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new position in shares of Biomea Fusion during the 1st quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Biomea Fusion by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,705,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,606,000 after buying an additional 32,634 shares in the last quarter. 58.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Biomea Fusion Company Profile

Biomea Fusion, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of covalent small molecule drugs to treat patients with genetically defined cancers and metabolic diseases. Its lead product candidate is BMF-219, an orally bioavailable, potent, and selective covalent inhibitor of menin, a transcriptional regulator in oncogenic signaling in multiple cancers.

