Short Interest in Black Diamond Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDTX) Decreases By 7.2%

Black Diamond Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDTX – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,070,000 shares, a decline of 7.2% from the October 15th total of 2,230,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 183,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 11.3 days. Approximately 9.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.
Black Diamond Therapeutics Stock Down 6.7 %
BDTX stock opened at $2.22 on Friday. Black Diamond Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $1.18 and a 12 month high of $7.56. The firm has a market cap of $80.73 million, a P/E ratio of -0.84 and a beta of 1.58. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.46.
In other Black Diamond Therapeutics news, major shareholder Growth N. V. Biotech acquired 77,689 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.32 per share, for a total transaction of $102,549.48. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 4,771,802 shares of the company's stock, valued at $6,298,778.64. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Growth N. V. Biotech acquired 191,678 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.87 per share, with a total value of $358,437.86. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 5,105,064 shares in the company, valued at $9,546,469.68. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 357,217 shares of company stock worth $593,641 in the last quarter. 6.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Black Diamond Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, discover, develops, and commercializes medicines for patient with genetically defined tumors. It develops BDTX-189, an irreversible small molecule inhibitor that is designed to targets oncogenic proteins defined by the non-canonical epidermal growth factor receptor (EGFR) and human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 driver mutations.
