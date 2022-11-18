Short Interest in Black Diamond Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDTX) Decreases By 7.2%

Black Diamond Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDTX – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,070,000 shares, a decline of 7.2% from the October 15th total of 2,230,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 183,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 11.3 days. Approximately 9.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Black Diamond Therapeutics Stock Down 6.7 %

BDTX stock opened at $2.22 on Friday. Black Diamond Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $1.18 and a 12 month high of $7.56. The firm has a market cap of $80.73 million, a P/E ratio of -0.84 and a beta of 1.58. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.46.

In other Black Diamond Therapeutics news, major shareholder Growth N. V. Biotech acquired 77,689 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.32 per share, for a total transaction of $102,549.48. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 4,771,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,298,778.64. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Black Diamond Therapeutics news, major shareholder Growth N. V. Biotech acquired 77,689 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.32 per share, for a total transaction of $102,549.48. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 4,771,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,298,778.64. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Growth N. V. Biotech acquired 191,678 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.87 per share, with a total value of $358,437.86. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 5,105,064 shares in the company, valued at $9,546,469.68. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 357,217 shares of company stock worth $593,641 in the last quarter. 6.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BDTX. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its holdings in shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics by 376.1% during the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 357,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $989,000 after purchasing an additional 282,100 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Black Diamond Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $609,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Black Diamond Therapeutics by 13.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 757,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,280,000 after acquiring an additional 92,141 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Black Diamond Therapeutics by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,329,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,452,000 after acquiring an additional 80,697 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in Black Diamond Therapeutics by 572.2% during the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 82,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after acquiring an additional 70,551 shares during the last quarter. 70.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Black Diamond Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, discover, develops, and commercializes medicines for patient with genetically defined tumors. It develops BDTX-189, an irreversible small molecule inhibitor that is designed to targets oncogenic proteins defined by the non-canonical epidermal growth factor receptor (EGFR) and human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 driver mutations.

