Short Interest in Dingdong (Cayman) Limited (NYSE:DDL) Drops By 8.2%

Dingdong (Cayman) Limited (NYSE:DDL – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,680,000 shares, a decline of 8.2% from the October 15th total of 2,920,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 623,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.3 days. Approximately 1.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Dingdong (Cayman) Stock Performance

Shares of Dingdong (Cayman) stock traded down $0.04 on Friday, hitting $4.27. 23 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 777,078. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $3.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.42. Dingdong has a one year low of $2.43 and a one year high of $25.38.

Get Dingdong (Cayman) alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Dingdong (Cayman) from $4.50 to $2.60 in a report on Monday, October 31st.

Institutional Trading of Dingdong (Cayman)

About Dingdong (Cayman)

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dingdong (Cayman) during the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dingdong (Cayman) in the 2nd quarter valued at $85,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Dingdong (Cayman) by 46.2% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 48,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after buying an additional 15,357 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dingdong (Cayman) in the 1st quarter valued at $82,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new stake in shares of Dingdong (Cayman) in the 1st quarter valued at $106,000. Institutional investors own 28.58% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Dingdong (Cayman) Limited operates an e-commerce company in China. The company offers fresh produce, meat, seafood, prepared food, and other food products, such as dairy and bakery products, snacks, oil, seasonings, and beverages. It operates as a self-operated online retail business primarily through Dingdong Fresh.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Dingdong (Cayman) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dingdong (Cayman) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.