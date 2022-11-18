Short Interest in Dingdong (Cayman) Limited (NYSE:DDL) Drops By 8.2%

Dingdong (Cayman) Limited (NYSE:DDL – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,680,000 shares, a decline of 8.2% from the October 15th total of 2,920,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 623,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.3 days. Approximately 1.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold.
Dingdong (Cayman) Stock Performance
Shares of Dingdong (Cayman) stock traded down $0.04 on Friday, hitting $4.27. 23 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 777,078. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $3.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.42. Dingdong has a one year low of $2.43 and a one year high of $25.38.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Dingdong (Cayman) from $4.50 to $2.60 in a report on Monday, October 31st.
Institutional Trading of Dingdong (Cayman)
About Dingdong (Cayman)
Dingdong (Cayman) Limited operates an e-commerce company in China. The company offers fresh produce, meat, seafood, prepared food, and other food products, such as dairy and bakery products, snacks, oil, seasonings, and beverages. It operates as a self-operated online retail business primarily through Dingdong Fresh.
See Also
