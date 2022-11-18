Short Interest in Ecovyst Inc. (NYSE:ECVT) Drops By 10.0%

Ecovyst Inc. (NYSE:ECVT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,440,000 shares, a decline of 10.0% from the October 15th total of 1,600,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 533,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.7 days. Approximately 2.0% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Citigroup dropped their price target on Ecovyst from $11.00 to $9.50 in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $13.38.

Ecovyst Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ECVT opened at $8.92 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.41. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.62. Ecovyst has a fifty-two week low of $8.20 and a fifty-two week high of $12.05. The company has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.24 and a beta of 0.90.

Insider Activity

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, Director Robert Coxon purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $8.70 per share, with a total value of $87,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 195,054 shares in the company, valued at $1,696,969.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders own 3.08% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Ecovyst by 112.7% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 3,417 shares in the last quarter. Sandia Investment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Ecovyst during the third quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in Ecovyst in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $65,000. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in Ecovyst in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ecovyst by 576.0% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 8,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 6,889 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.70% of the company’s stock.

Ecovyst Company Profile

Ecovyst Inc provides specialty catalysts and services in the United States, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Ecoservices and Catalyst Technologies. The Ecoservices segment offers sulfuric acid recycling services for production of alkylate for refineries; and virgin sulfuric acid for mining, water treatment, and industrial applications.

