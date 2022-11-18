Short Interest in Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) Declines By 9.0%

Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,410,000 shares, a decrease of 9.0% from the October 15th total of 1,550,000 shares. Approximately 3.0% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 403,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.5 days.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Euronet Worldwide in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Euronet Worldwide from $130.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Euronet Worldwide in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of Euronet Worldwide from $140.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered shares of Euronet Worldwide from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Euronet Worldwide currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.25.

Shares of EEFT stock opened at $88.60 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.39 billion, a PE ratio of 28.95 and a beta of 1.36. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $82.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $96.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. Euronet Worldwide has a twelve month low of $71.60 and a twelve month high of $149.92.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Euronet Worldwide during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp boosted its stake in Euronet Worldwide by 125.0% during the 2nd quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 450 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Euronet Worldwide by 58.9% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 453 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Castle Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Euronet Worldwide by 658.5% during the 3rd quarter. Castle Wealth Management LLC now owns 622 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in Euronet Worldwide during the 2nd quarter valued at $60,000. 93.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Euronet Worldwide, Inc provides payment and transaction processing and distribution solutions to financial institutions, agents, retailers, merchants, content providers, and individual consumers worldwide. The company's Electronic Fund Transfer Processing segment provides electronic payment solutions, including automated teller machine (ATM) cash withdrawal and deposit services, ATM network participation, outsourced ATM and point-of-sale (POS) management solutions, credit and debit card outsourcing, card issuing, and merchant acquiring services.

