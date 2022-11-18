Short Interest in FARO Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:FARO) Declines By 6.9%

FARO Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:FARO – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 486,100 shares, a decrease of 6.9% from the October 15th total of 522,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 108,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.5 days.
FARO Technologies Trading Down 0.1 %
NASDAQ FARO opened at $33.71 on Friday. FARO Technologies has a 12 month low of $25.20 and a 12 month high of $78.39. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $29.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.54.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several research firms have recently issued reports on FARO. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of FARO Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. DA Davidson decreased their target price on shares of FARO Technologies from $50.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of FARO Technologies from $40.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd.
About FARO Technologies
FARO Technologies, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supports software driven three-dimensional measurement, imaging, and realization solutions in North America, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers FaroArm, a combination of a portable articulated measurement arm, a computer, and CAM2 software programs; FARO Laser Tracker, a combination of a portable large-volume laser measurement tool, a computer, and CAM2 software programs; FARO Laser Projector, which provides a virtual template that operators and assemblers can use to quickly and accurate position components; and FARO Laser Scanning Portfolio to measure and collect a cloud of data points.
