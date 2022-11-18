Short Interest in Nextdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KIND) Increases By 5.5%

Nextdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KIND – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 11,650,000 shares, a growth of 5.5% from the October 15th total of 11,040,000 shares. Currently, 11.2% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 2,260,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.2 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on KIND shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Nextdoor from $2.50 to $2.30 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Nextdoor from $3.50 to $2.75 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Nextdoor to $5.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on Nextdoor from $3.75 to $2.85 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Nextdoor presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of 3.98.

Nextdoor Stock Down 2.9 %

Shares of Nextdoor stock opened at 2.35 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of 2.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of 3.12. Nextdoor has a 12-month low of 2.04 and a 12-month high of 13.85.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nextdoor

About Nextdoor

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KIND. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its stake in Nextdoor by 261.4% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 4,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 3,560 shares during the last quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nextdoor in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nextdoor during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new position in shares of Nextdoor during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nextdoor during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.14% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Nextdoor Holdings, Inc operates as the neighborhood network that connects neighbors, businesses, and public services in the United States and internationally. It enables small and mid-sized businesses, large brands, public agencies, and nonprofits to receive information, give and get help, and build connections.

See Also

