Sienna Senior Living (TSE:SIA) Price Target Lowered to C$14.00 at Scotiabank

Sienna Senior Living (TSE:SIA – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Scotiabank from C$16.00 to C$14.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on SIA. CIBC reduced their target price on Sienna Senior Living from C$16.25 to C$14.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 11th. TD Securities reduced their price objective on Sienna Senior Living from C$17.00 to C$16.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. National Bankshares reduced their price objective on Sienna Senior Living from C$14.50 to C$14.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Sienna Senior Living from C$15.00 to C$14.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sienna Senior Living currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of C$14.75.

Sienna Senior Living Price Performance

SIA traded down C$0.04 during trading on Thursday, reaching C$11.33. The stock had a trading volume of 22,115 shares, compared to its average volume of 264,349. The stock has a market cap of C$825.96 million and a PE ratio of 32.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 208.60, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.30. Sienna Senior Living has a one year low of C$10.89 and a one year high of C$15.78. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$12.08 and a 200-day moving average of C$12.89.

Sienna Senior Living Announces Dividend

Sienna Senior Living Company Profile

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.078 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.26%. Sienna Senior Living’s dividend payout ratio is currently 267.43%.

Sienna Senior Living Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides senior living and long-term care (LTC) services in Canada. It operates through Retirement and LTC segments. The company offers a range of seniors' living options, including independent supportive and assisted living, memory care, and long-term care services, as well as specialized services comprising dementia care, continence management, skin and wound care, palliation, and end of life care; and provides management services.

