Sigma Planning Corp Buys 1,869 Shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU)

Sigma Planning Corp lifted its stake in Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU – Get Rating) by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,833 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,869 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF were worth $2,565,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. LS Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Tcwp LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 55.6% in the first quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Utilities ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF stock opened at $147.25 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $148.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $154.07. Vanguard Utilities ETF has a fifty-two week low of $131.72 and a fifty-two week high of $169.55.

Vanguard Utilities ETF Profile

Vanguard Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded class of shares issued by Vanguard Utilities Index Fund. The Fund tracks the performance of Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Utilities Index, an index made up of stocks of large, medium-size and small United States companies in the utilities sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

