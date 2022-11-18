Silver Oak Advisory Group Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

Silver Oak Advisory Group Inc. reduced its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Get Rating) by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 89,173 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,853 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Broad Market ETF comprises 2.8% of Silver Oak Advisory Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Silver Oak Advisory Group Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $3,941,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHB. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC increased its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 100.9% in the 1st quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 100.8% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Sierra Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. increased its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. now owns 506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

SCHB stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $46.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,162 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,297,530. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a twelve month low of $40.92 and a twelve month high of $57.10. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $44.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.04.

About Schwab US Broad Market ETF

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

