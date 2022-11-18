Silver Oak Advisory Group Inc. Lowers Position in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOO)

Silver Oak Advisory Group Inc. lessened its stake in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOO – Get Rating) by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,348 shares of the company’s stock after selling 727 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF makes up about 0.6% of Silver Oak Advisory Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Silver Oak Advisory Group Inc. owned about 0.05% of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF worth $909,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tyler Stone Wealth Management raised its stake in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF by 74.3% during the second quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF during the second quarter valued at $574,000. KerberRose Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF during the second quarter valued at $370,000. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC raised its stake in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF by 12.1% during the second quarter. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC now owns 26,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,538,000 after purchasing an additional 2,875 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF by 9.0% during the second quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $795,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF alerts:

Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF Price Performance

Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF stock traded up $0.89 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $184.45. 121 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 66,485. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $173.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $177.74. Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF has a 12-month low of $160.01 and a 12-month high of $219.65.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.