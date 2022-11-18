Silver Oak Advisory Group Inc. Reduces Holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Silver Oak Advisory Group Inc. reduced its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 8.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,188 shares of the company’s stock after selling 104 shares during the quarter. Silver Oak Advisory Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $450,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tacita Capital Inc purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter valued at $34,000. Founders Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 417.9% in the second quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares in the last quarter.

iShares S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IVV stock traded down $0.25 on Friday, hitting $395.65. The stock had a trading volume of 91,158 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,442,652. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $380.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $393.77. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $349.53 and a one year high of $482.07.

About iShares S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

