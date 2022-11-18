Silver Oak Advisory Group Inc. Trims Position in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Silver Oak Advisory Group Inc. lowered its stake in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) by 5.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,499 shares of the company’s stock after selling 146 shares during the period. Silver Oak Advisory Group Inc.’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $240,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of AEP. Center for Financial Planning Inc. raised its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 1,288.9% in the 1st quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the period. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Electric Power in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Electric Power in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Elequin Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of American Electric Power in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Tcwp LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Electric Power in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AEP traded up $2.26 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $91.33. The company had a trading volume of 55,368 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,238,798. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 1-year low of $80.22 and a 1-year high of $105.60. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $86.94 and its 200-day moving average is $94.48.

American Electric Power ( NASDAQ:AEP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.06. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 10.73% and a net margin of 13.08%. The business had revenue of $5.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.75 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.43 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.83 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.64%. This is an increase from American Electric Power’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 68.74%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on AEP shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $108.00 to $96.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Guggenheim decreased their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $109.00 to $93.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating and set a $99.00 price objective (up from $96.00) on shares of American Electric Power in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of American Electric Power to $107.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $97.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, American Electric Power presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $99.60.

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

