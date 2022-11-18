SILVERspac (NASDAQ:SLVRU) Stock Price Down 0.5%

SILVERspac Inc. (NASDAQ:SLVRU – Get Rating) shares were down 0.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $9.89 and last traded at $9.89. Approximately 103 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 50,181 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.93.

SILVERspac Price Performance

The company’s fifty day moving average is $9.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.78.

Get SILVERspac alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SILVERspac

An institutional investor recently raised its position in SILVERspac stock. UBS Group AG grew its stake in SILVERspac Inc. (NASDAQ:SLVRU – Get Rating) by 1,349.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,741 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. UBS Group AG’s holdings in SILVERspac were worth $104,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

About SILVERspac

SILVERspac Inc does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to concentrate on identifying businesses that provide technology and innovation solutions to the real estate and financial services industries, as well as concentrate on identifying enterprise technology companies that sell into the real estate and financial services sectors.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for SILVERspac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SILVERspac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.