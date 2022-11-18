Sims (OTCMKTS:SMSMY) Shares Pass Below 200 Day Moving Average of $10.21

Shares of Sims Limited (OTCMKTS:SMSMY – Get Rating) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $10.21 and traded as low as $8.71. Sims shares last traded at $8.71, with a volume of 938 shares trading hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Sims from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th.

Get Sims alerts:

Sims Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $8.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.20.

Sims Increases Dividend

About Sims

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 4th were paid a $0.1551 dividend. This is a positive change from Sims’s previous dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 4.92%.

(Get Rating)

Sims Limited engages in buying, processing, and selling ferrous and non-ferrous recycled metals in Australia, Bangladesh, China, Turkey, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through six segments: North America Metals, Investment in SA Recycling, Australia/New Zealand Metals, UK Metals, Global Trading, and Sims Lifecycle Services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Sims Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sims and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.