Sims (OTCMKTS:SMSMY) Shares Pass Below 200 Day Moving Average of $10.21

Shares of Sims Limited (OTCMKTS:SMSMY – Get Rating) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $10.21 and traded as low as $8.71. Sims shares last traded at $8.71, with a volume of 938 shares trading hands.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Sims from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th.
Sims Price Performance
The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $8.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.20.
Sims Increases Dividend
About Sims
Sims Limited engages in buying, processing, and selling ferrous and non-ferrous recycled metals in Australia, Bangladesh, China, Turkey, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through six segments: North America Metals, Investment in SA Recycling, Australia/New Zealand Metals, UK Metals, Global Trading, and Sims Lifecycle Services.
Featured Articles
