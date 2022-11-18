SiriusPoint (NYSE:SPNT) Trading 5.1% Higher

SiriusPoint Ltd. (NYSE:SPNT – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 5.1% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $6.52 and last traded at $6.40. 8,560 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 603,270 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.09.

SiriusPoint Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.89 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.52. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.18.

Get SiriusPoint alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SiriusPoint

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SiriusPoint in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its stake in SiriusPoint by 172.4% during the 1st quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 310,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,325,000 after buying an additional 196,730 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in SiriusPoint by 27.0% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 177,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,118,000 after buying an additional 37,880 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in SiriusPoint by 145.7% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 141,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,061,000 after purchasing an additional 84,138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Management Group Inc. increased its holdings in SiriusPoint by 25.2% during the 1st quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 5,359,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,089,000 after purchasing an additional 1,079,152 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.94% of the company’s stock.

About SiriusPoint

SiriusPoint Ltd. provides multi-line insurance and reinsurance products and services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Reinsurance, and Insurance & Services. The Reinsurance segment provides coverage to various product lines, which includes aviation and space, casualty, contingency, credit and bond, marine and energy, mortgage, and property to insurance and reinsurance companies, government entities, and other risk bearing vehicles.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for SiriusPoint Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SiriusPoint and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.