Sit Investment Associates Inc. Acquires Shares of 20,600 Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP)

Sit Investment Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 20,600 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,229,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Targa Resources in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Targa Resources in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in Targa Resources in the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Targa Resources during the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its position in Targa Resources by 193.5% during the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 728 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.45% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently commented on TRGP shares. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price target on shares of Targa Resources in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Targa Resources in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of Targa Resources from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Mizuho boosted their price target on Targa Resources from $91.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Targa Resources from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $84.91.

Targa Resources Trading Down 1.6 %

Targa Resources Dividend Announcement

Targa Resources stock opened at $70.97 on Friday. Targa Resources Corp. has a 52 week low of $47.57 and a 52 week high of $81.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $67.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20. The company has a market capitalization of $16.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.95 and a beta of 2.36.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, October 31st were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 28th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.97%. Targa Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 132.08%.

Insider Activity at Targa Resources

In other Targa Resources news, CAO Julie H. Boushka sold 2,086 shares of Targa Resources stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.87, for a total transaction of $147,834.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 57,839 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,099,049.93. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CAO Julie H. Boushka sold 2,086 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.87, for a total transaction of $147,834.82. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 57,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,099,049.93. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Joe Bob Perkins sold 62,326 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.84, for a total transaction of $4,228,195.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 88,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,016,865.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of midstream energy assets in North America. The company operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation. It engages in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, and selling natural gas; storing, fractionating, treating, transporting, and selling natural gas liquids (NGL) and NGL products, including services to liquefied petroleum gas exporters; and gathering, storing, terminaling, purchasing, and selling crude oil.

