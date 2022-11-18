Sit Investment Associates Inc. Decreases Stake in Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR)

Sit Investment Associates Inc. cut its stake in shares of Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR – Get Rating) by 52.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,550 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 12,625 shares during the quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc.’s holdings in Spire were worth $859,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Spire by 31.8% during the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 639 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Spire by 125.7% during the 1st quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 1,072 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 597 shares during the last quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Spire in the second quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Spire in the first quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Spire by 191.5% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,466 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 963 shares in the last quarter. 95.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Spire alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently commented on SR. StockNews.com upgraded Spire from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Spire to $73.00 in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Spire from $78.00 to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Spire from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $74.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Spire from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, September 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.33.

Spire Stock Up 1.2 %

Spire Cuts Dividend

Spire stock opened at $68.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.39. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $67.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.50. Spire Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $59.60 and a fifty-two week high of $79.24.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 12th will be given a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 9th. Spire’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.84%.

Spire Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Spire Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the purchase, retail distribution, and sale of natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and other end-users of natural gas in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Gas Utility and Gas Marketing. It is also involved in the marketing of natural gas.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Spire Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spire and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.