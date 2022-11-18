Sit Investment Associates Inc. Purchases 1,000 Shares of TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP)

Sit Investment Associates Inc. grew its position in TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP – Get Rating) (TSE:TRP) by 8.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,740 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Sit Investment Associates Inc.’s holdings in TC Energy were worth $660,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TRP. FDx Advisors Inc. increased its position in TC Energy by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 13,510 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $700,000 after buying an additional 527 shares in the last quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of TC Energy by 3.8% during the first quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 42,373 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,391,000 after purchasing an additional 1,560 shares during the period. Center For Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TC Energy in the second quarter worth $343,000. Pendal Group Ltd raised its stake in shares of TC Energy by 360.8% during the 2nd quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 302,025 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $15,645,000 after buying an additional 236,481 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LVW Advisors LLC raised its position in TC Energy by 73.7% during the second quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 6,948 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $360,000 after acquiring an additional 2,947 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.14% of the company’s stock.

Get TC Energy alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on TRP shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of TC Energy from C$78.00 to C$75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on TC Energy in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of TC Energy from C$67.00 to C$65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on TC Energy from C$76.00 to C$72.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of TC Energy from C$76.00 to C$67.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, TC Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.00.

TC Energy Stock Down 0.7 %

TC Energy Cuts Dividend

Shares of NYSE:TRP opened at $48.03 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $44.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.90. TC Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $39.11 and a 12-month high of $59.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. The company has a market capitalization of $48.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.98, a PEG ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.80.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a $0.661 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.50%. TC Energy’s payout ratio is presently 103.95%.

TC Energy Profile

(Get Rating)

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through five segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines; U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines; Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines; Liquids Pipelines; and Power and Storage. The company builds and operates 93,300 km network of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP – Get Rating) (TSE:TRP).

Receive News & Ratings for TC Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TC Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.