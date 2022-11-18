Sit Investment Associates Inc. Purchases 1,500 Shares of Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:KYN)

Sit Investment Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:KYN – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 60,975 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc.’s holdings in Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund were worth $511,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nwam LLC raised its stake in shares of Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund by 1.8% in the second quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 142,550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,186,000 after buying an additional 2,483 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund by 21.0% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 857,949 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,190,000 after acquiring an additional 148,895 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its position in Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund by 23.2% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 278,058 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,330,000 after purchasing an additional 52,371 shares during the last quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC raised its position in Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund by 25.9% during the 2nd quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC now owns 293,059 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,453,000 after purchasing an additional 60,363 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cadent Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC now owns 602,235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,047,000 after acquiring an additional 6,502 shares in the last quarter.

Get Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund alerts:

Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund Stock Down 0.8 %

KYN stock opened at $8.74 on Friday. Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.26 and a twelve month high of $9.83. The business has a 50 day moving average of $8.73 and a 200 day moving average of $8.86.

Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund Dividend Announcement

Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund Profile

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 7th. Investors of record on Monday, October 3rd were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 30th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.15%.

(Get Rating)

Kayne Anderson MLP Investment Company is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by KA Fund Advisors, LLC. It is co-managed by Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors, L.P. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It invests in stocks of companies operating in the energy sector.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.