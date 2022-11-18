Six Flags Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SIX) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Six Flags Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SIX – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the thirteen research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $30.64.

SIX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. KeyCorp downgraded shares of Six Flags Entertainment from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Six Flags Entertainment to $39.00 in a report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer cut their target price on Six Flags Entertainment to $27.00 in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com began coverage on Six Flags Entertainment in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Six Flags Entertainment from $20.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Monday, October 31st.

In related news, Director Arik W. Ruchim purchased 400,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $23.75 per share, for a total transaction of $9,500,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 11,100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $263,625,000. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Six Flags Entertainment news, Director Arik W. Ruchim acquired 400,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $23.75 per share, with a total value of $9,500,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 11,100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $263,625,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Rehan Jaffer bought 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $22.72 per share, with a total value of $5,680,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 10,500,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $238,560,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 1,004,175 shares of company stock valued at $23,413,399. 0.41% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC raised its position in Six Flags Entertainment by 0.3% during the first quarter. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC now owns 100,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,354,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 103,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,519,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares during the last quarter. Penn Capital Management Company LLC lifted its stake in Six Flags Entertainment by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Penn Capital Management Company LLC now owns 60,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,645,000 after buying an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its holdings in Six Flags Entertainment by 58.5% during the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 428 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Six Flags Entertainment by 34.0% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 428 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.10% of the company’s stock.

SIX stock opened at $22.22 on Friday. Six Flags Entertainment has a 1 year low of $16.83 and a 1 year high of $47.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.49 and a beta of 2.20. The business’s 50-day moving average is $20.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.70.

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation owns and operates regional theme and waterparks under the Six Flags name. Its parks offer various thrill rides, water attractions, themed areas, concerts and shows, restaurants, game venues, and retail outlets. The company also sells food, beverages, merchandise, and other products and services within its parks.

