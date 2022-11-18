Sixt (ETR:SIX2) Given a €158.00 Price Target by Hauck Aufhäuser Investment Banking Analysts

Hauck Aufhäuser Investment Banking set a €158.00 ($162.89) price objective on Sixt (ETR:SIX2 – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

SIX2 has been the subject of several other reports. Baader Bank set a €140.00 ($144.33) price objective on shares of Sixt in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Berenberg Bank set a €140.00 ($144.33) price objective on shares of Sixt in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €150.00 ($154.64) price target on shares of Sixt in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €115.00 ($118.56) target price on shares of Sixt in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €150.00 ($154.64) target price on shares of Sixt in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th.

Sixt stock traded up €0.65 ($0.67) during midday trading on Thursday, hitting €92.45 ($95.31). 54,016 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 49,244. Sixt has a 1 year low of €79.90 ($82.37) and a 1 year high of €166.30 ($171.44). The firm has a market cap of $2.81 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 114.20, a current ratio of 2.65 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The company has a 50 day moving average price of €91.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €105.92.

Sixt SE, through its subsidiaries, provides mobility services for private and business customers in Germany and internationally. The company offers mobility service across the fields of vehicle and commercial vehicle rental, car sharing, ride hailing, and car subscriptions. It has a network of 2,115 stations.

