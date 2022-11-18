Skyfii Limited (ASX:SKF) Insider Bob Alexander Buys 450,000 Shares

Skyfii Limited (ASX:SKF – Get Rating) insider Bob Alexander purchased 450,000 shares of Skyfii stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$0.07 ($0.04) per share, with a total value of A$29,250.00 ($19,630.87).

Skyfii Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.42.

About Skyfii

Skyfii Limited, a software technology company, provides data analytics services in APAC, the Americas, and EMEA. The company's products and services include OccupancyNow, an automated occupancy and social distancing management toolkit; People Counter and Visitor Analytics software solution to manage venue's occupancy, and to analyze visitor traffic and behavior patterns; Blix Retail Traffic solution, which offers insights to optimize operations; and Guest WiFi and Captive Portal platform for managing WiFi experience of guests in airports, shopping centers, cities, retailers, and other venues.

