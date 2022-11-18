SkyWest (NASDAQ:SKYW) Downgraded by TheStreet to D+

SkyWest (NASDAQ:SKYW – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at TheStreet from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report released on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

SKYW has been the subject of several other research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of SkyWest in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of SkyWest from $30.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Raymond James cut shares of SkyWest from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Finally, Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of SkyWest to $24.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.00.

SkyWest Stock Performance

NASDAQ SKYW opened at $17.36 on Wednesday. SkyWest has a 52-week low of $15.83 and a 52-week high of $46.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $17.68 and a 200-day moving average of $21.44. The stock has a market cap of $878.42 million, a PE ratio of 7.03 and a beta of 1.78.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SkyWest

SkyWest Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SKYW. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of SkyWest by 26.1% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 53,637 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,547,000 after buying an additional 11,104 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of SkyWest by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 7,260 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of SkyWest by 98.6% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 33,745 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $972,000 after purchasing an additional 16,754 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of SkyWest by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 19,209 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $554,000 after purchasing an additional 1,451 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of SkyWest by 174.6% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,392 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 885 shares during the last quarter. 84.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SkyWest, Inc is the holding company for two scheduled passenger airline operations and an aircraft leasing company. SkyWest’s airline companies provide commercial air service in cities throughout North America with nearly 3,000 daily flights carrying more than 53 million passengers annually. SkyWest Airlines operates through partnerships with United Airlines, Delta Air Lines, American Airlines and Alaska Airlines.

