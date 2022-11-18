SkyWest (NASDAQ:SKYW) Downgraded by TheStreet to D+

SkyWest (NASDAQ:SKYW – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at TheStreet from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report released on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.
SKYW has been the subject of several other research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of SkyWest in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of SkyWest from $30.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Raymond James cut shares of SkyWest from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Finally, Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of SkyWest to $24.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.00.
SkyWest Stock Performance
NASDAQ SKYW opened at $17.36 on Wednesday. SkyWest has a 52-week low of $15.83 and a 52-week high of $46.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $17.68 and a 200-day moving average of $21.44. The stock has a market cap of $878.42 million, a PE ratio of 7.03 and a beta of 1.78.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On SkyWest
SkyWest Company Profile
SkyWest, Inc is the holding company for two scheduled passenger airline operations and an aircraft leasing company. SkyWest’s airline companies provide commercial air service in cities throughout North America with nearly 3,000 daily flights carrying more than 53 million passengers annually. SkyWest Airlines operates through partnerships with United Airlines, Delta Air Lines, American Airlines and Alaska Airlines.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on SkyWest (SKYW)
- Does ASML’s November Rally Have Staying Power?
- Verra Mobility Stock Has Returned Back to the Station
- Is Advance Auto Parts a Buy After its Earnings Crash?
- BJ’s Wholesale Club: Beware The Sell-Side
- The Next Catalyst For Mullen Automotive Stock Is December 23rd
Receive News & Ratings for SkyWest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SkyWest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.