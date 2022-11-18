Sleep Country Canada (ZZZ) – Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Sleep Country Canada (TSE: ZZZ) in the last few weeks:

11/8/2022 – Sleep Country Canada had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$28.00 to C$26.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

11/8/2022 – Sleep Country Canada had its price target lowered by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. from C$35.00 to C$28.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

11/8/2022 – Sleep Country Canada had its price target lowered by analysts at TD Securities from C$33.00 to C$30.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/8/2022 – Sleep Country Canada had its price target lowered by analysts at CIBC from C$29.00 to C$24.00.

11/8/2022 – Sleep Country Canada had its price target lowered by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$36.00 to C$31.00.

11/8/2022 – Sleep Country Canada had its price target lowered by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from C$33.00 to C$28.00.

11/1/2022 – Sleep Country Canada had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$34.00 to C$28.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

10/13/2022 – Sleep Country Canada had its price target lowered by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. from C$37.00 to C$35.00.

10/11/2022 – Sleep Country Canada had its price target lowered by analysts at TD Securities from C$39.00 to C$33.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/7/2022 – Sleep Country Canada had its price target lowered by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from C$38.00 to C$33.00.

10/6/2022 – Sleep Country Canada had its price target lowered by analysts at CIBC from C$35.00 to C$29.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Sleep Country Canada Stock Performance

Sleep Country Canada stock traded up C$0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching C$21.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 106,683 shares, compared to its average volume of 102,250. Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of C$19.66 and a twelve month high of C$39.82. The firm has a market cap of C$761.38 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.86. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$23.07 and a 200-day moving average price of C$25.46.

Get Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc alerts:

Sleep Country Canada (TSE:ZZZ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The company reported C$0.89 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.99 by C($0.10). The business had revenue of C$251.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$261.40 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc. will post 2.7100001 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sleep Country Canada Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 21st will be given a dividend of $0.215 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 18th. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.05%. Sleep Country Canada’s payout ratio is currently 31.54%.

Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc engages in retailing mattress and bedding-related products in Canada. The company offers a range of mattresses, adjustable lifestyle bases, pillows, duvets, duvet covers, mattress toppers and protectors, pet beds, weighted blankets, throws, sheets, headboards, footboards, frames, mattress and pillowcases, platforms, metal frames, blankets, mattress pads, and other sleep accessories.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.