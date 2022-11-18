SM Energy (NYSE:SM) Price Target Increased to $55.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

SM Energy (NYSE:SM – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by Royal Bank of Canada from $53.00 to $55.00 in a research note released on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the energy company’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of SM Energy from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of SM Energy in a research note on Monday, September 19th. They issued an overweight rating and a $64.00 target price for the company. MKM Partners reiterated a buy rating and issued a $54.00 target price on shares of SM Energy in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of SM Energy from $51.00 to $46.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $52.44.

NYSE SM opened at $45.16 on Monday. SM Energy has a 1 year low of $25.23 and a 1 year high of $54.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market cap of $5.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 4.56. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $43.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.30.

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 25th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This is an increase from SM Energy’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.01. This represents a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 24th. SM Energy’s payout ratio is 5.83%.

In other SM Energy news, EVP David W. Copeland sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.23, for a total transaction of $462,300.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 228,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,565,542.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other SM Energy news, CAO Patrick A. Lytle sold 8,658 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.61, for a total transaction of $394,891.38. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 12,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $568,437.43. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP David W. Copeland sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.23, for a total transaction of $462,300.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 228,543 shares in the company, valued at $10,565,542.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of SM Energy by 7.7% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 272,800 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $10,626,000 after buying an additional 19,400 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV lifted its holdings in shares of SM Energy by 171.2% in the second quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 10,589 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $362,000 after buying an additional 6,685 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SM Energy by 1.0% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 113,579 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $4,424,000 after buying an additional 1,145 shares in the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SM Energy in the second quarter worth about $365,000. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lifted its holdings in shares of SM Energy by 1.4% in the second quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 49,382 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,688,000 after buying an additional 671 shares in the last quarter. 90.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SM Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the state of Texas. As of February 24, 2022, it had 492.0 million barrels of oil equivalent of estimated proved reserves. It also has working interests in 825 gross productive oil wells and 483 gross productive gas wells in the Midland Basin and South Texas.

