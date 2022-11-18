SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CWYUF) Price Target Cut to C$29.00

SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CWYUF – Get Rating) had its target price cut by BMO Capital Markets from C$30.00 to C$29.00 in a report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. National Bank Financial decreased their target price on shares of SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust from C$30.00 to C$28.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Industrial Alliance Securities assumed coverage on SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust in a report on Monday, September 19th. They set a hold rating for the company. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their target price on SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust from C$32.50 to C$33.25 in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th.

Get SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust Price Performance

CWYUF opened at $20.94 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.73 billion, a PE ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The business’s 50-day moving average is $19.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.33. SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1 year low of $18.16 and a 1 year high of $27.86.

About SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust

SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust is one of Canada's largest fully integrated REITs, with a best-in-class portfolio featuring 166 strategically located properties in communities across the country. SmartCentres has approximately $10.4 billion in assets and owns 33.8 million square feet of income producing value-oriented retail space with 97.4% occupancy, on 3,500 acres of owned land across Canada.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.