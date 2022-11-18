Smiths Group (LON:SMIN) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $1,511.60

Smiths Group plc (LON:SMIN – Get Rating)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,511.60 ($17.76) and traded as high as GBX 1,598 ($18.78). Smiths Group shares last traded at GBX 1,575 ($18.51), with a volume of 4,638,123 shares.

Smiths Group Stock Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1,541.55 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 1,512.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.85. The firm has a market capitalization of £5.62 billion and a PE ratio of 53,216.67.

Get Smiths Group alerts:

Smiths Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 20th will be given a dividend of GBX 27.30 ($0.32) per share. This represents a yield of 1.86%. This is a boost from Smiths Group’s previous dividend of $12.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 20th. Smiths Group’s payout ratio is presently 1,276.67%.

Insider Buying and Selling

Smiths Group Company Profile

In other Smiths Group news, insider Richard Howes bought 3,102 shares of Smiths Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,599 ($18.79) per share, for a total transaction of £49,600.98 ($58,285.52). In other news, insider Karin Hoeing acquired 207 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,578 ($18.54) per share, for a total transaction of £3,266.46 ($3,838.38). Also, insider Richard Howes acquired 3,102 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 1,599 ($18.79) per share, with a total value of £49,600.98 ($58,285.52).

(Get Rating)

Smiths Group plc operates as a technology company serving the medical technology, security and defense, general industrial, energy, and space and aerospace markets worldwide. It operates through John Crane, Smiths Detection, Flex-Tek, and Smiths Interconnect divisions. The John Crane division offers mechanical seals, seal support systems, hydrodynamic bearings, packing materials, power transmission couplings, and specialized filtration systems.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Smiths Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smiths Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.