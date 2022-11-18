Smiths Group (LON:SMIN) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $1,511.60

Smiths Group plc (LON:SMIN – Get Rating)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,511.60 ($17.76) and traded as high as GBX 1,598 ($18.78). Smiths Group shares last traded at GBX 1,575 ($18.51), with a volume of 4,638,123 shares.
Smiths Group Stock Performance
The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1,541.55 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 1,512.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.85. The firm has a market capitalization of £5.62 billion and a PE ratio of 53,216.67.
Smiths Group Increases Dividend
The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 20th will be given a dividend of GBX 27.30 ($0.32) per share. This represents a yield of 1.86%. This is a boost from Smiths Group’s previous dividend of $12.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 20th. Smiths Group’s payout ratio is presently 1,276.67%.
Insider Buying and Selling
Smiths Group Company Profile
Smiths Group plc operates as a technology company serving the medical technology, security and defense, general industrial, energy, and space and aerospace markets worldwide. It operates through John Crane, Smiths Detection, Flex-Tek, and Smiths Interconnect divisions. The John Crane division offers mechanical seals, seal support systems, hydrodynamic bearings, packing materials, power transmission couplings, and specialized filtration systems.
Read More
- Target’s Double Bottom Might Have Just Been Confirmed
- How High Can the Fed Go? How to Trade it
- Verra Mobility Stock Has Returned Back to the Station
- Does ASML’s November Rally Have Staying Power?
- Is Advance Auto Parts a Buy After its Earnings Crash?
Receive News & Ratings for Smiths Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smiths Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.