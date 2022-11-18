Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM) Receives $99.14 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the nine research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $99.14.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $125.00 to $128.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. StockNews.com cut Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $125.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $126.00 to $123.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th.

Shares of SQM stock opened at $90.62 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 0.83. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile has a 12-month low of $46.13 and a 12-month high of $115.76. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $96.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $94.80.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile ( NYSE:SQM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The basic materials company reported $3.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.24 by ($0.23). Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile had a return on equity of 62.43% and a net margin of 32.73%. The firm had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.37 billion. Equities research analysts predict that Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile will post 13.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th were paid a $1.202 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $4.81 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.31%. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 66.03%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SQM. Private Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 15,400.0% in the second quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 310 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank bought a new position in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 265.5% in the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 413 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile during the second quarter worth $41,000. Institutional investors own 22.52% of the company’s stock.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile SA produces and distributes specialty plant nutrients, iodine and its derivatives, lithium and its derivatives, potassium chloride and sulfate, industrial chemicals, and other products and services. The company offers specialty plant nutrients, including potassium nitrate, sodium nitrate, sodium potassium nitrate, specialty blends, and other specialty fertilizers.

