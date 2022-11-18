Societe Generale Increases Infineon Technologies (OTCMKTS:IFNNY) Price Target to €41.00

Infineon Technologies (OTCMKTS:IFNNY – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by equities researchers at Societe Generale from €38.00 ($39.18) to €41.00 ($42.27) in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Infineon Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Infineon Technologies from €42.50 ($43.81) to €47.40 ($48.87) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Berenberg Bank upped their target price on shares of Infineon Technologies from €34.00 ($35.05) to €40.00 ($41.24) in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.27.

Shares of IFNNY remained flat at $33.12 during trading hours on Friday. 390,941 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 374,659. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $25.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.19. The firm has a market cap of $43.25 billion, a PE ratio of 18.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Infineon Technologies has a 1-year low of $21.43 and a 1-year high of $49.60.

Infineon Technologies AG designs, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductors and related system solutions worldwide. Its Automotive segment offers automotive microcontrollers; 3D ToF, magnetic, and pressure sensors; discrete power semiconductors; IGBT modules; industrial microcontrollers; power and radar sensor integrated circuits (ICs); transceivers; silicon carbide diodes, MOSEFTs, and modules; and voltage regulators for use in assistance and safety systems, comfort electronics, infotainment, powertrain, and security products.

