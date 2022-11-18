Soltis Investment Advisors LLC Buys 909 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Soltis Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 5.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,621 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 909 shares during the quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $2,699,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABBV. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its position in AbbVie by 21.1% during the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 284,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,163,000 after acquiring an additional 49,543 shares during the last quarter. HNP Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of AbbVie by 757.9% in the 1st quarter. HNP Capital LLC now owns 20,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,307,000 after purchasing an additional 18,024 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in AbbVie by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. Patriot Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $969,000 after buying an additional 596 shares during the last quarter. Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in AbbVie by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 25,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,197,000 after buying an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hall Private Wealth Advisors raised its stake in AbbVie by 0.5% in the first quarter. Hall Private Wealth Advisors now owns 73,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,923,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.25% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ABBV shares. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on AbbVie from $170.00 to $169.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Thursday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $170.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $185.00 to $178.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Atlantic Securities cut their target price on AbbVie from $162.00 to $157.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Argus dropped their price target on AbbVie from $165.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, AbbVie has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $157.32.

AbbVie Price Performance

NYSE:ABBV traded up $2.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $154.18. 78,139 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,854,525. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $144.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $145.69. AbbVie Inc. has a 52-week low of $115.01 and a 52-week high of $175.91. The company has a market cap of $272.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.32, a P/E/G ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.77.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $3.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.57 by $0.09. AbbVie had a return on equity of 155.88% and a net margin of 23.19%. The firm had revenue of $14.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.95 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.33 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc. will post 14.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AbbVie Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 13th will be paid a $1.48 dividend. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.84%. This is a positive change from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.41. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 12th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 75.30%.

AbbVie Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), and VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

