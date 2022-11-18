Soltis Investment Advisors LLC Cuts Position in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

Soltis Investment Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 16,510 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 710 shares during the period. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $2,196,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. SouthState Corp boosted its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 3,420 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $455,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,306 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its stake in Genuine Parts by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 14,421 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,918,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC increased its stake in Genuine Parts by 65.8% in the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 189 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First National Trust Co raised its holdings in Genuine Parts by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 21,502 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,710,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.27% of the company’s stock.

Genuine Parts Stock Up 0.8 %

NYSE:GPC traded up $1.40 on Friday, hitting $180.80. 3,584 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,027,605. The company has a market cap of $25.52 billion, a PE ratio of 21.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.99. Genuine Parts has a 1 year low of $115.63 and a 1 year high of $183.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $164.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $149.78.

Genuine Parts Dividend Announcement

Genuine Parts ( NYSE:GPC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The specialty retailer reported $2.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.18. Genuine Parts had a net margin of 5.55% and a return on equity of 31.91%. The firm had revenue of $5.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.88 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Genuine Parts will post 8.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.895 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $3.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.98%. Genuine Parts’s payout ratio is 42.98%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GPC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of Genuine Parts from $140.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Genuine Parts from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th.

Genuine Parts Profile

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates through Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory and supply items used by various automotive aftermarket customers, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, industrial concerns, and individuals.

See Also

