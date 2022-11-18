Soltis Investment Advisors LLC Has $2.03 Million Stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Soltis Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) by 6.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,188 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 441 shares during the period. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $2,025,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 61.5% during the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 34,374 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,686,000 after acquiring an additional 13,090 shares during the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $66,000. Sigma Planning Corp increased its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 35.6% in the second quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 2,038 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $574,000 after buying an additional 535 shares during the period. Wealthsource Partners LLC bought a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P boosted its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 25.3% during the 2nd quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 66,052 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $18,614,000 after buying an additional 13,356 shares during the period. 91.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have issued reports on VRTX. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals to $280.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Guggenheim increased their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals to $318.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Argus upped their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $281.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $305.33.

In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, Director Sangeeta N. Bhatia sold 621 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.00, for a total value of $192,510.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,040 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,252,400. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, Director Sangeeta N. Bhatia sold 621 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.00, for a total value of $192,510.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,040 shares in the company, valued at $1,252,400. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP David Altshuler sold 1,303 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.04, for a total transaction of $394,861.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,077 shares in the company, valued at $10,932,774.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 3,715 shares of company stock worth $1,125,226 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $2.66 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $312.56. The company had a trading volume of 5,650 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,666,359. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $297.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $283.89. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a one year low of $179.96 and a one year high of $318.38. The firm has a market cap of $80.23 billion, a PE ratio of 24.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 4.70 and a quick ratio of 4.55.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene; and TRIKAFTA for the treatment of patients with CF 6 years of age or older who have at least one F508del mutation.

