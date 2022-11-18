Soltis Investment Advisors LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Soltis Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) by 22.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 14,009 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 2,545 shares during the quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $3,369,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in APD. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,964,806 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,989,404,000 after acquiring an additional 326,891 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 1.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,555,663 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,637,608,000 after purchasing an additional 259,383 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 9.7% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,566,964 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $391,600,000 after purchasing an additional 139,061 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 36.3% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,287,687 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $321,806,000 after buying an additional 342,982 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 37.0% in the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 1,190,693 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $297,567,000 after buying an additional 321,693 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Air Products and Chemicals alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

APD has been the topic of several recent research reports. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $295.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Barclays upped their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $275.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Air Products and Chemicals in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Berenberg Bank dropped their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $290.00 to $260.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $296.44.

Air Products and Chemicals Price Performance

Shares of APD traded up $1.35 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $294.65. 7,832 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,295,823. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.81. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $216.24 and a 1-year high of $309.29. The stock has a market cap of $65.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a 50 day moving average of $251.99 and a 200-day moving average of $247.68.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported $2.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.76 by $0.13. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 16.31% and a net margin of 17.77%. The business had revenue of $3.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.51 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 25.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 11.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Air Products and Chemicals

(Get Rating)

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas; specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, manufacturing, food and beverage, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Air Products and Chemicals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Products and Chemicals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.