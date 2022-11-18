Soltis Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 38,308 Shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JMST)

Soltis Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JMST – Get Rating) by 112.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 72,411 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 38,308 shares during the quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF were worth $3,668,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of JMST. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE bought a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF in the second quarter valued at $10,530,000. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF by 29.2% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 625,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,699,000 after purchasing an additional 141,258 shares during the last quarter. Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF by 18.0% during the 2nd quarter. Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 5,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 85,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,325,000 after purchasing an additional 7,584 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF by 77.1% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 313,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,867,000 after purchasing an additional 136,393 shares during the last quarter.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF Price Performance

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $50.45. 14,145 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 878,010. The business’s 50-day moving average is $50.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.49. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF has a 12 month low of $50.21 and a 12 month high of $51.10.

