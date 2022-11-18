Soltis Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 819 Shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Soltis Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 31,445 shares of the energy producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 819 shares during the period. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $2,824,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of COP. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 161.3% in the 1st quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 392 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the period. Apeiron RIA LLC bought a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in ConocoPhillips during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Hardy Reed LLC purchased a new stake in ConocoPhillips during the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. 79.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE COP traded down $2.99 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $128.20. 102,355 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,551,984. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $119.42 and a 200 day moving average of $107.24. ConocoPhillips has a 1 year low of $66.06 and a 1 year high of $138.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market cap of $159.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.15, a P/E/G ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.32.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 27th will be given a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 23rd. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.59%. This is an increase from ConocoPhillips’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is presently 14.70%.

COP has been the subject of several analyst reports. MKM Partners raised their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 26th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on ConocoPhillips in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $143.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $133.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on ConocoPhillips from $128.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $132.20.

In other ConocoPhillips news, EVP Nicholas G. Olds sold 10,950 shares of ConocoPhillips stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.90, for a total value of $1,477,155.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. It primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

