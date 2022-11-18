Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC) Downgraded by Barclays

Barclays lowered shares of Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC – Get Rating) from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a research note published on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has $6.00 price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of $7.00.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on SHC. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Sotera Health from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. Citigroup lowered Sotera Health from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Sotera Health from $9.00 to $6.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. TheStreet lowered Sotera Health from a c- rating to a d rating in a research report on Monday, September 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Sotera Health from $25.00 to $8.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $16.00.

Sotera Health Trading Down 5.3 %

Shares of Sotera Health stock opened at $5.95 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.06 and a beta of 1.27. Sotera Health has a fifty-two week low of $5.78 and a fifty-two week high of $24.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a current ratio of 3.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $7.97 and a 200 day moving average of $15.54.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Sotera Health Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SHC. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Sotera Health in the third quarter valued at $657,000. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in Sotera Health by 149.2% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 199,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,359,000 after buying an additional 119,298 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC acquired a new stake in Sotera Health in the third quarter valued at $37,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in Sotera Health by 1.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,562,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,480,000 after buying an additional 44,230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Twinbeech Capital LP acquired a new stake in Sotera Health in the third quarter valued at $1,820,000. 88.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Sotera Health Company provides sterilization, and lab testing and advisory services in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company's sterilization services include gamma and electron beam irradiation, and EO processing; Nelson Labs comprise microbiological and analytical chemistry testing; and advisory services for medical device and biopharmaceutical industries.

Featured Stories

