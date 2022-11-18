Sovos Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOVO) Director Sells $537,334.65 in Stock

Sovos Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOVO – Get Rating) Director Robert L. Graves sold 38,685 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.89, for a total value of $537,334.65. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,024,884 shares in the company, valued at $55,905,638.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Sovos Brands Price Performance

NASDAQ SOVO opened at $14.05 on Friday. Sovos Brands, Inc. has a one year low of $9.52 and a one year high of $17.41. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 2.21.

Get Sovos Brands alerts:

Sovos Brands (NASDAQ:SOVO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14. The business had revenue of $208.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $199.65 million. Sovos Brands had a positive return on equity of 10.66% and a negative net margin of 3.55%. Sovos Brands’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.10 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Sovos Brands, Inc. will post 0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sovos Brands

Separately, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Sovos Brands in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Sovos Brands by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,735,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,331,000 after acquiring an additional 17,931 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its position in Sovos Brands by 15.8% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,604,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,298,000 after buying an additional 629,913 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Sovos Brands by 60.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,655,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,057,000 after buying an additional 1,374,382 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Sovos Brands by 26.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,877,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,983,000 after buying an additional 594,910 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in Sovos Brands by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,215,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,412,000 after buying an additional 251,345 shares during the last quarter. 92.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sovos Brands Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Sovos Brands, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes consumer food products in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Dinners & Sauces, and Breakfast & Snacks. It provides pasta sauces, dry pasta, soups, frozen entrees, yogurts, pancake and waffle mixes, other baking mixes, and frozen waffles under the Rao's, Michael Angelo's, noosa, and Birch Benders brands.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sovos Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sovos Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.