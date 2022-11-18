SPDR FTSE International Government Inflation-Protected Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:WIP) Stock Price Up 0.1%

SPDR FTSE International Government Inflation-Protected Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:WIP – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 0.1% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $42.35 and last traded at $42.12. Approximately 481,131 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 456% from the average daily volume of 86,497 shares. The stock had previously closed at $42.06.

SPDR FTSE International Government Inflation-Protected Bond ETF Stock Performance

The company’s 50 day moving average is $40.10 and its 200 day moving average is $43.70.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SPDR FTSE International Government Inflation-Protected Bond ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. LBJ Family Wealth Advisors Ltd. raised its stake in shares of SPDR FTSE International Government Inflation-Protected Bond ETF by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. LBJ Family Wealth Advisors Ltd. now owns 213,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,557,000 after buying an additional 8,646 shares in the last quarter. Family Firm Inc. raised its stake in shares of SPDR FTSE International Government Inflation-Protected Bond ETF by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Family Firm Inc. now owns 95,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,830,000 after buying an additional 5,183 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR FTSE International Government Inflation-Protected Bond ETF by 177.3% in the 1st quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 63,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,450,000 after purchasing an additional 40,871 shares during the last quarter. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR FTSE International Government Inflation-Protected Bond ETF by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 28,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,245,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR FTSE International Government Inflation-Protected Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $969,000.

