SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG) Shares Sold by Investments & Financial Planning LLC

Investments & Financial Planning LLC lowered its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Get Rating) by 10.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 21,105 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,492 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF makes up approximately 1.0% of Investments & Financial Planning LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Investments & Financial Planning LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $936,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPLG. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 5,797.6% during the 1st quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 84,912,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,598,000 after buying an additional 83,473,098 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 184.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 15,349,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $815,516,000 after buying an additional 9,962,715 shares during the last quarter. 55I LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 48.1% during the 1st quarter. 55I LLC now owns 4,931,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,004,000 after buying an additional 1,600,762 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,445,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,140,000 after buying an additional 1,032,176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,620,000.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPLG remained flat at $46.37 during trading on Friday. 102,527 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,155,783. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $40.92 and a twelve month high of $56.44. The company has a 50-day moving average of $44.48 and a 200 day moving average of $46.09.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

