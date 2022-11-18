SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI) Stock Holdings Lifted by Main Management Fund Advisors LLC

Main Management Fund Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI – Get Rating) by 127.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 148,900 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 83,500 shares during the period. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF comprises about 7.8% of Main Management Fund Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. Main Management Fund Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.16% of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF worth $11,059,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tortoise Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp boosted its position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 73.5% in the first quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 347 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Tcwp LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the first quarter worth $34,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the second quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC boosted its position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 423.0% in the second quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 455 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the last quarter.

XBI stock traded up $0.46 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $81.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 332,365 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,157,319. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $80.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $79.03. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a 1 year low of $61.78 and a 1 year high of $124.71.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

